USC Upstate, CSU start conference play

South Carolina Upstate (5-8, 0-0) vs. Charleston Southern (6-6, 0-0)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate and Charleston Southern meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, South Carolina Upstate finished with one win and 16 losses, while Charleston Southern won nine games and lost eight.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Charleston Southern’s Dontrell Shuler has averaged 18 points while Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has put up 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds. For the Spartans, Everette Hammond has averaged 14.3 points while Bryson Mozone has put up 10.3 points and 4.4 rebounds.EXCELLENT EVERETTE: Hammond has connected on 27.8 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SUCCESS AT 73: South Carolina Upstate is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 73 points and 0-8 when scoring 72 points or fewer.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Buccaneers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Spartans. Charleston Southern has an assist on 50 of 86 field goals (58.1 percent) across its previous three outings while South Carolina Upstate has assists on 47 of 94 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

TIGHTENING UP: South Carolina Upstate’s offense has turned the ball over 12.8 times per game this year, but is averaging nine turnovers over its last three games.

