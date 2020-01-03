UNLV looks for home win vs Air Force

Air Force (7-7, 1-1) vs. UNLV (7-8, 2-0) Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Air Force (7-7, 1-1) vs. UNLV (7-8, 2-0)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV looks for its eighth straight win over Air Force at Thomas & Mack Center. The last victory for the Falcons at UNLV was a 75-68 win on Jan. 4, 2014.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UNLV’s Amauri Hardy has averaged 15.1 points while Donnie Tillman has put up 11.9 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Falcons, Lavelle Scottie has averaged 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while A.J. Walker has put up 12.1 points.LEAPING FOR LAVELLE: Scottie has connected on 36.8 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 11 over the last five games. He’s also made 70.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: UNLV has scored 71.7 points per game and allowed 57 over a three-game home winning streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Falcons have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Runnin’ Rebels. UNLV has 44 assists on 78 field goals (56.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Air Force has assists on 54 of 93 field goals (58.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.4 percent this year. That figure is ranked 10th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Air Force stands at just 20.8 percent (ranked 335th).

