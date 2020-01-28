UNCG looks to extend streak vs WCU

UNC Greensboro (16-5, 6-2) vs. Western Carolina (13-6, 5-3) Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNC Greensboro (16-5, 6-2) vs. Western Carolina (13-6, 5-3)

Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Carolina. UNC Greensboro has won by an average of 12 points in its last seven wins over the Catamounts. Western Carolina’s last win in the series came on Jan. 11, 2016, an 83-77 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Western Carolina’s Mason Faulkner, Carlos Dotson and Onno Steger have combined to account for 54 percent of all Catamounts scoring this season, though their production has decreased to 40 percent over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Spartans have scored 80 points per game against SoCon opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65.9 per game they managed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Faulkner has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Western Carolina field goals over the last three games. Faulkner has accounted for 23 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Catamounts are 10-0 when holding opponents to 43.9 percent or worse from the field, and 3-6 when opponents shoot better than that. The Spartans are 14-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 2-5 whenever opponents exceed 63 points.

STREAK STATS: UNC Greensboro has won its last three road games, scoring 78.3 points, while allowing 68.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy UNC Greensboro defense has held opponents to just 59.4 points per game, the ninth-lowest in Division I. Western Carolina has given up an average of 74.7 points through 19 games (ranked 261st, nationally).

