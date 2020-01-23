UNCG looks to extend streak vs Samford

UNC Greensboro (15-5, 5-2) vs. Samford (8-13, 2-5) Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC…

UNC Greensboro (15-5, 5-2) vs. Samford (8-13, 2-5)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Samford. UNC Greensboro has won by an average of 10 points in its last six wins over the Bulldogs. Samford’s last win in the series came on Dec. 31, 2016, a 73-62 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Samford’s Josh Sharkey, Jalen Dupree and Brandon Austin have combined to score 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 55 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.

SOCON IMPROVEMENT: The Spartans have scored 84.9 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 65.9 per game they managed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Isaiah Miller has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last five games. Miller has accounted for 45 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Samford is 0-6 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 8-7 when it scores at least 68.

PERFECT WHEN: UNC Greensboro is a perfect 13-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Spartans are 2-5 when opponents score more than 63.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC Greensboro defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Spartans third among Division I teams. Samford has turned the ball over on 21.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bulldogs 314th, nationally).

