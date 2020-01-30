UNCG looks to extend streak vs ETSU

UNC Greensboro (17-5, 7-2) vs. East Tennessee State (18-4, 7-2) Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UNC Greensboro (17-5, 7-2) vs. East Tennessee State (18-4, 7-2)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its sixth straight conference win against East Tennessee State. UNC Greensboro’s last SoCon loss came against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers 64-57 on Jan. 8. East Tennessee State lost 71-55 loss at home to Mercer in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: East Tennessee State’s Bo Hodges has averaged 13.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while Tray Boyd III has put up 12.6 points. For the Spartans, Isaiah Miller has averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals while James Dickey has put up 7.9 points and nine rebounds.

SOCON IMPROVEMENT: The Spartans have scored 63.7 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 65.9 per game they managed over 11 non-conference games.MIGHTY MILLER: Miller has connected on 25.9 percent of the 85 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 55.1 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: UNC Greensboro has won its last four road games, scoring 76.8 points, while allowing 65.8 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Buccaneers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Spartans. East Tennessee State has an assist on 39 of 79 field goals (49.4 percent) over its previous three contests while UNC Greensboro has assists on 33 of 85 field goals (38.8 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: UNC Greensboro has held opposing teams to 59.4 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

