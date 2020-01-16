UNC looks to end streak vs Pitt

North Carolina (8-8, 1-4) vs. Pittsburgh (11-6, 2-4) Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh looks…

North Carolina (8-8, 1-4) vs. Pittsburgh (11-6, 2-4)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh looks to extend North Carolina’s conference losing streak to five games. North Carolina’s last ACC win came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 76-65 on Nov. 6, 2019. Pittsburgh lost 73-68 in overtime to Louisville on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Garrison Brooks is averaging 14.3 points and 8.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is also a key contributor, accounting for 10.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by Trey McGowens, who is averaging 13.8 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: McGowens has had his hand in 60 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last three games. McGowens has 22 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Carolina is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 8-3 when scoring at least 65.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Pittsburgh is a perfect 5-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Panthers are 6-6 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Pittsburgh defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.7 percent of all possessions, the 18th-best rate among Division I teams. North Carolina has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.6 percent through 16 games (ranking the Tar Heels 330th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.