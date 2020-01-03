UNC looks for home win vs Ga. Tech

Georgia Tech (6-7, 1-2) vs. North Carolina (8-5, 1-1) Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Georgia Tech (6-7, 1-2) vs. North Carolina (8-5, 1-1)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina looks for its fifth straight win over Georgia Tech at Dean E. Smith Center. The last victory for the Yellow Jackets at North Carolina was a 73-71 win on Jan. 16, 2010.

SENIOR STUDS: North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks, Brandon Robinson and Justin Pierce have collectively accounted for 37 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 40 percent of all Tar Heels points over the last five games.DOMINANT DEVOE: Michael Devoe has connected on 45.3 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 69 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 6-1 when scoring at least 63.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Heels have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Yellow Jackets. North Carolina has an assist on 39 of 80 field goals (48.8 percent) over its past three outings while Georgia Tech has assists on 31 of 67 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina has attempted the second-most free throws among all ACC teams. The Tar Heels have averaged 21.6 foul shots per game this season.

