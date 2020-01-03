UMass, St. Louis seek first conference win

UMass (6-7, 0-0) vs. Saint Louis (11-3, 0-1) Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass meets…

UMass (6-7, 0-0) vs. Saint Louis (11-3, 0-1)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass meets Saint Louis as both teams look for its first A10 win of the season. UMass fell 85-79 at Akron on Monday. Saint Louis lost 73-59 to Duquesne on Thursday.

FAB FRESHMEN: UMass has relied heavily on its freshmen. Tre Mitchell, Carl Pierre, Sean East II and Samba Diallo have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 76 percent of all Minutemen points over the team’s last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: East has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all UMass field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: UMass has dropped its last three road games, scoring 63.7 points and allowing 85.3 points during those contests. Saint Louis has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 61.2.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Billikens have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Minutemen. Saint Louis has 47 assists on 69 field goals (68.1 percent) over its previous three contests while UMass has assists on 50 of 89 field goals (56.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis gets to the line more often than any other A10 team. The Billikens have averaged 23.6 free throws per game this season and 26 per game over their last five games.

