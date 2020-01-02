UMass Lowell, UMBC start conference play

UMass Lowell (6-9, 0-0) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (7-8, 0-0) UMBC Event Center, Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass…

UMass Lowell (6-9, 0-0) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (7-8, 0-0)

UMBC Event Center, Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell visits Maryland-Baltimore County as America East play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, UMass Lowell finished with seven wins and nine losses, while Maryland-Baltimore County won 11 games and lost five.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Maryland-Baltimore County’s K.J. Jackson has averaged 12.7 points and 4.6 assists while L.J. Owens has put up 10.9 points. For the River Hawks, Christian Lutete has averaged 19.6 points and 7.9 rebounds while Obadiah Noel has put up 15.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.LIKEABLE LUTETE: Lutete has connected on 36.4 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 73.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UMass Lowell is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 6-4 when scoring at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: Maryland-Baltimore County is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Retrievers are 1-8 when opponents score more than 61 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland-Baltimore County has attempted the second-most free throws among all America East teams. The Retrievers have averaged 19.3 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.