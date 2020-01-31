UMass Lowell looks to end streak vs New Hampshire

New Hampshire (10-10, 3-4) vs. UMass Lowell (8-14, 2-5) Tsongas Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New…

New Hampshire (10-10, 3-4) vs. UMass Lowell (8-14, 2-5)

Tsongas Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire looks to extend UMass Lowell’s conference losing streak to five games. UMass Lowell’s last America East win came against the Binghamton Bearcats 85-66 on Jan. 11. New Hampshire fell 56-43 at home to Vermont in its last outing.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: UMass Lowell’s Christian Lutete, Connor Withers and Ron Mitchell have collectively scored 50 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 56 percent of all River Hawks scoring over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The River Hawks have scored 78.6 points per game against America East opponents so far, an improvement from the 72.9 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Obadiah Noel has directly created 40 percent of all UMass Lowell field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 36 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UMass Lowell is 0-7 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 8-7 when it scores at least 69.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: New Hampshire’s Josh Hopkins has attempted 140 3-pointers and connected on 32.1 percent of them, and is 7 for 16 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell is ranked first among America East teams with an average of 75.4 points per game. The River Hawks have averaged 78.6 points per game against conference opponents.

