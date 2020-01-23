UMass looks to end streak vs Duquesne

Duquesne (15-3, 5-1) vs. UMass (7-12, 1-5) William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne…

Duquesne (15-3, 5-1) vs. UMass (7-12, 1-5)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne looks to extend UMass’s conference losing streak to five games. UMass’ last A10 win came against the La Salle Explorers 77-69 on Jan. 8. Duquesne fell short in a 77-55 game at Rhode Island in its last outing.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: UMass’ Tre Mitchell, Carl Pierre and Sean East II have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 66 percent of all Minutemen points over the last five games.MIGHTY MITCHELL: Mitchell has connected on 28.6 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also converted 68.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: UMass is 0-11 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 7-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

PERFECT WHEN: Duquesne is a perfect 14-0 when the team makes six or more 3-pointers. The Dukes are 1-3 when the team hits fewer than six threes.

FEWER TURNOVERS: The UMass offense has turned the ball over 14.1 times per game this season, but is averaging 11 turnovers over its last three games.

