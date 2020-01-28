UMass looks for home win vs St. Joe’s

Saint Joseph’s (4-16, 0-7) vs. UMass (8-12, 2-5) William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Joseph’s (4-16, 0-7) vs. UMass (8-12, 2-5)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass looks for its fourth straight win over Saint Joseph’s at William D. Mullins Center. The last victory for the Hawks at UMass was a 74-57 win on Feb. 24, 2016.

FAB FRESHMEN: Saint Joseph’s’ Ryan Daly, Cameron Brown and Rahmir Moore have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Tre Mitchell has had his hand in 45 percent of all UMass field goals over the last five games. The freshman big man has 34 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Minutemen are 0-11 when they allow at least 73 points and 8-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Hawks are 0-16 when they score 83 points or fewer and 4-0 when they exceed 83.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Minutemen have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Hawks. UMass has an assist on 36 of 62 field goals (58.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Saint Joseph’s has assists on 39 of 70 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s as a collective unit has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among A10 teams.

