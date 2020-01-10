UConn faces tough test vs No. 23 Wichita State

No. 23 Wichita State (14-1, 2-0) vs. UConn (10-5, 1-2) XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

No. 23 Wichita State (14-1, 2-0) vs. UConn (10-5, 1-2)

XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Wichita State presents a tough challenge for UConn. UConn has won one of its two games against ranked opponents this season. Wichita State is looking to extend its current eight-game winning streak.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UConn’s Christian Vital has averaged 13.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals while Josh Carlton has put up 9.7 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Shockers, Erik Stevenson has averaged 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while Jamarius Burton has put up 10.2 points.EFFECTIVE ERIK: Stevenson has connected on 36.3 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 26 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: UConn is a perfect 7-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The Huskies are 3-5 when they record more than 11 turnovers. The Wichita State defense has created 16.5 turnovers per game overall this year and 17 per game over its last five.

STREAK STATS: UConn has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 70.9 points while giving up 55.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State as a team has made eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among AAC teams.

