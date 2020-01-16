UConn faces tough test vs No. 14 Nova

UConn (10-6) vs. No. 14 Villanova (13-3) Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Villanova…

UConn (10-6) vs. No. 14 Villanova (13-3)

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Villanova presents a tough challenge for UConn. UConn has won one of its three games against ranked teams this season. Villanova is coming off a 79-75 overtime win over DePaul on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Christian Vital is averaging 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals to lead the charge for the Huskies. Josh Carlton is also a key contributor, accounting for 9.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Saddiq Bey, who is averaging 15.4 points and 5.2 rebounds.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Vital has connected on 32.9 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also made 88.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Villanova has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 77.6 points while giving up 63.4.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Villanova has 46 assists on 75 field goals (61.3 percent) across its past three matchups while UConn has assists on 35 of 73 field goals (47.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Villanova has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big East teams. The Wildcats have averaged 10.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.