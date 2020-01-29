UCLA looks to knock off No. 20 Colorado

No. 20 Colorado (16-4, 6-2) vs. UCLA (10-10, 3-4) Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

No. 20 Colorado (16-4, 6-2) vs. UCLA (10-10, 3-4)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Colorado looks to give UCLA its seventh straight loss to ranked opponents. UCLA’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 13 Arizona Wildcats 82-74 on Feb. 8, 2018. Colorado has moved up to No. 20 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Washington State and Washington last week.

STEPPING UP: The Buffaloes are led by their junior tandem of McKinley Wright IV and Tyler Bey. Wright has averaged 13.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists while Bey has recorded 12.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. The Bruins have been led by juniors Chris Smith and Jalen Hill. Smith has averaged 12.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while Hill has put up 10 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wright has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last three games. Wright has 15 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: UCLA is 0-10 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 10-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Buffaloes have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bruins. UCLA has an assist on 40 of 65 field goals (61.5 percent) over its past three matchups while Colorado has assists on 50 of 73 field goals (68.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colorado defense has allowed only 61.7 points per game to opponents, which is the 23rd-lowest figure in the country. The UCLA offense has put up just 69.5 points through 20 games (ranked 210th among Division I teams).

