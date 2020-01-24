UCLA looks to knock off No. 12 Oregon

UCLA (10-9, 3-3) vs. No. 12 Oregon (16-4, 5-2) Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UCLA (10-9, 3-3) vs. No. 12 Oregon (16-4, 5-2)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Oregon looks to give UCLA its sixth straight loss against ranked opponents. UCLA’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 13 Arizona Wildcats 82-74 on Feb. 8, 2018. Oregon is coming off a 79-70 overtime home win over Southern California in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, Anthony Mathis and Shakur Juiston have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 46 percent of all Ducks points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bruins have allowed just 64.8 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 69.5 per game they gave up against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Pritchard has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Oregon field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 38 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UCLA is 10-0 when it limits opponents to 65 or fewer points, and 0-9 when opposing teams exceed 65 points. Oregon is 12-0 when holding opponents to 70 points or fewer, and 4-4 whenever teams score more than 70 on the Ducks.

STREAK STATS: Oregon has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 64.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon is ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 76.7 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.