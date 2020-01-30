UCF looks to extend streak vs USF

Central Florida (11-9, 2-6) vs. South Florida (9-12, 2-6) Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central…

Central Florida (11-9, 2-6) vs. South Florida (9-12, 2-6)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Florida looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over South Florida. Central Florida has won by an average of 10 points in its last nine wins over the Bulls. South Florida’s last win in the series came on March 4, 2015, a 74-45 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Central Florida has relied heavily on its seniors. Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus, Brandon Mahan and Darin Green Jr. have combined to account for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 75 percent of all Knights points over the last five games.LEADING LAQUINCY: Laquincy Rideau has connected on 25.5 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 46.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 62: South Florida is 0-10 this year when it allows 62 points or more and 9-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 62.

BEHIND THE ARC: Central Florida’s Mahan has attempted 76 3-pointers and connected on 27.6 percent of them, and is 4 for 17 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Florida defense has allowed only 61.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bulls 25th among Division I teams. The Central Florida offense has averaged 68.7 points through 20 games (ranked 229th, nationally).

