UCF looks to end streak vs Cincy

Cincinnati (9-6, 2-1) vs. Central Florida (9-6, 0-3) CFE Federal Credit Union Arena, Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cincinnati (9-6, 2-1) vs. Central Florida (9-6, 0-3)

CFE Federal Credit Union Arena, Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati looks to extend Central Florida’s conference losing streak to six games. Central Florida’s last AAC win came against the Cincinnati Bearcats 58-55 on March 7, 2019. Cincinnati blew out Tulsa by 31 at home in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Central Florida has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus and Dre Fuller Jr. have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Knights points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bearcats have allowed only 57 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 69.2 per game they gave up over 12 non-conference games.CLUTCH CHRIS: Across 15 appearances this season, Cincinnati’s Chris Vogt has shot 71.4 percent.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Central Florida is a perfect 7-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 2-6 when fewer than four Knights players score in double-figures.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Cincinnati’s Jaevin Cumberland has attempted 97 3-pointers and connected on 35.1 percent of them, and is 6 for 23 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cincinnati is ranked second among AAC teams with an average of 72.1 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.