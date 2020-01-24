UC Riverside, UCSB meet in conference play

UC Riverside (13-8, 3-2) vs. UC Santa Barbara (12-7, 1-3) Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UC Riverside (13-8, 3-2) vs. UC Santa Barbara (12-7, 1-3)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside pays visit to UC Santa Barbara in a Big West matchup. UC Riverside won easily 97-64 over Cal Poly on Thursday. UC Santa Barbara lost 83-75 to Cal State Northridge on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: The Highlanders are led by Arinze Chidom and Callum McRae. Chidom is averaging 9.4 points and 6.1 rebounds while McRae is putting up nine points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Gauchos have been led by Amadou Sow and Max Heidegger. Sow has averaged 13.9 points and 6.7 rebounds while Heidegger has put up 14.6 points per game.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Highlanders have scored 63.3 points per game against Big West opponents thus far, an improvement from the 62.5 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.ACCURATE AMADOU: In 19 games this year, UC Santa Barbara’s Sow has shot 55 percent.

SLIPPING AT 69: UC Riverside is 0-5 when it allows at least 69 points and 13-3 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Gauchos are 5-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 7-7 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Highlanders are 12-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.7 percent or worse, and 1-8 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara has committed a turnover on just 18.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big West teams. The Gauchos have turned the ball over only 12.1 times per game this season.

