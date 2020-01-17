UC Davis, CSUN meet in conference play

UC Davis (7-11, 1-1) vs. Cal State Northridge (7-12, 2-1) Matadome, Northridge, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal…

UC Davis (7-11, 1-1) vs. Cal State Northridge (7-12, 2-1)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge hosts UC Davis in a Big West matchup. UC Davis snuck past Long Beach State by three points in its last outing. Cal State Northridge is coming off an 80-68 win over UC Riverside in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: UC Davis’ Joe Mooney, Matt Neufeld and Stefan Gonzalez have collectively scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 42 percent of all Aggies scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MOONEY: Mooney has connected on 35.5 percent of the 110 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also made 86.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Aggies are 0-5 when they score 62 points or fewer and 7-6 when they exceed 62 points. The Matadors are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 70 points and 7-4 on the season, otherwise.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: UC Davis’s Gonzalez has attempted 98 3-pointers and connected on 48 percent of them, and is 11 for 19 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge is ranked first among Big West teams with an average of 75.1 points per game. The Matadors have averaged 86.6 points per game over their last five games.

