UAPB looks to extend streak vs MVSU

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-11, 0-0) vs. Mississippi Valley State (1-12, 0-0) Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-11, 0-0) vs. Mississippi Valley State (1-12, 0-0)

Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Mississippi Valley State. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has won by an average of 19 points in its last five wins over the Delta Devils. Mississippi Valley State’s last win in the series came on March 4, 2017, an 88-77 win.

FAB FRESHMEN: Mississippi Valley State’s Michael Green, Caleb Hunter and Quinton Alston have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Delta Devils points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hunter has directly created 42 percent of all Mississippi Valley State field goals over the last three games. Hunter has 21 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Mississippi Valley State’s Hunter has attempted 123 3-pointers and connected on 23.6 percent of them, and is 9 of 33 over his last three games.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has lost its last 11 road games, scoring 47.7 points, while allowing 72.9 per game.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Mississippi Valley State offense has averaged 79.6 possessions per game this season, ranking the Delta Devils first nationally. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has not been as uptempo as the Delta Devils and is averaging only 66.1 possessions per game (ranked 318th).

