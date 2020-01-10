UAPB looks to extend streak vs Alabama A&M

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-11, 1-0) vs. Alabama A&M (4-9, 1-1) Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-11, 1-0) vs. Alabama A&M (4-9, 1-1)

Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Alabama A&M. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has won by an average of 11 points in its last six wins over the Bulldogs. Alabama A&M’s last win in the series came on March 8, 2016, a 61-53 win.

SQUAD LEADERS: Cameron Alford has averaged 13.2 points and 5.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks has complemented Alford and is accounting for 9.9 points per game. The Golden Lions have been led by Markedric Bell, who is averaging 9.8 points and 4.7 rebounds.ACCURATE ALFORD: Alford has connected on 27.1 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also converted 73.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bulldogs are 0-6 when they score 63 points or fewer and 4-3 when they exceed 63 points. The Golden Lions are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 60 points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: Alabama A&M has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79.7 points while giving up 69.3.

CAREFUL BULLDOGS: The diligent Alabama A&M offense has turned the ball over on just 15.2 percent of its possessions, the eighth-lowest mark in all of Division I. 28.9 percent of all Arkansas-Pine Bluff possessions have resulted in a turnover.

