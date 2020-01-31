UAB, UTEP meet in conference play

UAB (13-9, 4-5) vs. UTEP (13-9, 4-5) Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CUSA…

UAB (13-9, 4-5) vs. UTEP (13-9, 4-5)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes meet as UAB battles UTEP. Each program won this past Thursday. UTEP earned a 67-66 win at home over Middle Tennessee, while UAB won 76-68 at UTSA.

SAVVY SENIORS: UTEP’s Bryson Williams, Daryl Edwards and Eric Vila have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 49 percent of all Miners scoring over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRYSON: Williams has connected on 41.4 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 17 over the last five games. He’s also made 84.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Blazers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Miners. UTEP has 29 assists on 69 field goals (42 percent) over its previous three contests while UAB has assists on 32 of 72 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UAB has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 34.3 percent, ranking the Blazers 30th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for UTEP sits at just 24.2 percent (ranked 300th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.