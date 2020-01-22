UAB looks for home win vs Southern Miss

Southern Miss (5-14, 1-5) vs. UAB (12-7, 3-3) Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB looks…

Southern Miss (5-14, 1-5) vs. UAB (12-7, 3-3)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB looks for its fifth straight win over Southern Miss at Bartow Arena. The last victory for the Golden Eagles at UAB was a 79-75 win on Feb. 2, 2013.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Sophomores Gabe Watson and Tyler Stevenson have led the Golden Eagles. Watson is averaging 12.8 points while Stevenson is putting up 11.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. The Blazers have been led by Tavin Lovan and Tyreek Scott-Grayson, who have combined to score 20.8 points per contest.GIFTED GABE: Watson has connected on 26.9 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also converted 77.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SUCCESS AT 72: Southern Miss is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-14 when scoring 70 points or fewer.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Blazers are 7-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 5-7 when they fall shy of that mark. The Golden Eagles are 5-0 when they score at least 72 points and 0-14 on the year when falling short of 72.

DID YOU KNOW: The UAB defense has allowed only 61.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Blazers 30th among Division I teams. The Southern Miss offense has averaged 66.7 points through 19 games (ranked 257th, nationally).

