UAB, FIU meet in conference play

UAB (11-6, 2-2) vs. Florida International (11-6, 2-2)

UAB (11-6, 2-2) vs. Florida International (11-6, 2-2)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB pays visit to Florida International in a CUSA matchup. Each team last played this past Saturday. UAB won 61-50 at home against Marshall, while Florida International is coming off of a 92-78 loss on the road against Rice.

SENIOR STUDS: Florida International’s Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Blazers have allowed just 55.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 61.8 per game they gave up over 11 non-conference games.OFFENSE FROM OSASUMWEN: Across 17 appearances this season, Florida International’s Osaghae has shot 68.9 percent.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Panthers are 6-0 when at least five of their players score 10 or more points and 5-6 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Blazers are 7-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 4-6 when they fall short of that total.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: UAB’s Jalen Benjamin has attempted 85 3-pointers and connected on 28.2 percent of them, and is 4 for 14 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy UAB defense has held opponents to just 59.6 points per game, the 13th-lowest in Division I. Florida International has given up an average of 73.5 points through 17 games (ranked 240th, nationally).

