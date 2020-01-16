Turner, BG host N. Illinois

Northern Illinois (9-8, 2-2) vs. Bowling Green (12-5, 3-1) Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Illinois (9-8, 2-2) vs. Bowling Green (12-5, 3-1)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Eugene German and Northern Illinois will take on Justin Turner and Bowling Green. German has scored 30 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.2 over his last five games. Turner is averaging 16.6 points over the last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Turner, Dylan Frye, Daeqwon Plowden and Caleb Fields have collectively accounted for 61 percent of Bowling Green’s scoring this season. For Northern Illinois, German, Lacey James and Noah McCarty have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 54 percent of all Huskies points over their last five.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: German has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Northern Illinois field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 38 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Huskies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Falcons. Bowling Green has an assist on 36 of 93 field goals (38.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Northern Illinois has assists on 35 of 68 field goals (51.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bowling Green offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.7 percent of its possessions, which is the fourth-best rate in the country. The Northern Illinois defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 307th among Division I teams).

