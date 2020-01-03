Towson, UNCW look to end streaks

Towson (6-9, 0-3) vs. UNC Wilmington (5-11, 0-3) Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Towson (6-9, 0-3) vs. UNC Wilmington (5-11, 0-3)

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington looks to extend Towson’s conference losing streak to nine games. Towson’s last CAA win came against the Drexel Dragons 92-77 on Feb. 16, 2019. UNC Wilmington lost 64-60 loss at home to James Madison in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Towson has benefited heavily from its seniors. Brian Fobbs, Nakye Sanders, Juwan Gray and Dennis Tunstall have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 53 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Seahawks have scored 64.7 points per game across three conference games. That’s an improvement from the 61 per game they managed in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BRIAN: Fobbs has connected on 25.3 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also made 85.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-7 when they score 69 points or fewer and 6-2 when they exceed 69 points. The Seahawks are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 5-3 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: UNC Wilmington has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 60 points while giving up 70.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson is ranked second among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.9 percent. The Tigers have averaged 11 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.