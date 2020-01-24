Towson looks to extend streak vs William & Mary

Towson (11-9, 5-3) vs. William & Mary (15-6, 7-1) Kaplan Arena, Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Towson…

Towson (11-9, 5-3) vs. William & Mary (15-6, 7-1)

Kaplan Arena, Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson looks for its sixth straight conference win against William & Mary. Towson’s last CAA loss came against the College of Charleston Cougars 81-69 on Jan. 2. William & Mary is coming off an 88-75 win at home over James Madison in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Towson has benefited heavily from its seniors. Brian Fobbs, Nakye Sanders, Juwan Gray and Dennis Tunstall have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Tribe have given up only 68 points per game to Colonial Athletic opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 72 per game they gave up in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BRIAN: Fobbs has connected on 29.2 percent of the 106 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 31 over the last five games. He’s also converted 83.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Towson is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 11-4 when scoring at least 60.

PERFECT WHEN: The Tribe are 12-0 when they hold opposing teams to 73 points or fewer and 3-6 when opponents exceed 73 points. The Tigers are 6-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 5-9 when the team hits fewer than nine from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson is rated second among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.3 percent. The Tigers have averaged 10.7 offensive boards per game.

