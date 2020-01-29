Towson looks to extend streak vs UNCW

UNC Wilmington (7-15, 2-7) vs. Towson (12-9, 6-3) SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Towson looks…

UNC Wilmington (7-15, 2-7) vs. Towson (12-9, 6-3)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson looks for its seventh straight conference win against UNC Wilmington. Towson’s last CAA loss came against the College of Charleston Cougars 81-69 on Jan. 2. UNC Wilmington snuck past College of Charleston by two points in its last outing.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: UNC Wilmington’s Jaylen Sims, Shykeim Phillips and Imajae Dodd have combined to account for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Seahawks points over the last five games.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Seahawks have scored 65.4 points per game across nine conference games. That’s an improvement from the 61 per game they managed against non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Sims has connected on 40.3 percent of the 134 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also converted 64.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-5 when they score 60 points or fewer and 12-4 when they exceed 60 points. The Seahawks are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 7-3 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: Towson is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Tigers are 6-9 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson is ranked second among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.4 percent. The Tigers have averaged 10.6 offensive boards per game.

