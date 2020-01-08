Towson looks for home win vs Drexel

Drexel (9-7, 2-1) vs. Towson (7-9, 1-3) SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Towson looks for…

Drexel (9-7, 2-1) vs. Towson (7-9, 1-3)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson looks for its fifth straight win over Drexel at SECU Arena. The last victory for the Dragons at Towson was a 55-41 win on Jan. 8, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: Towson has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brian Fobbs, Nakye Sanders, Juwan Gray and Dennis Tunstall have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 48 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Dragons have allowed just 65.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 71.7 per game they gave up over 12 non-conference games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Camren Wynter has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last five games. Wynter has accounted for 33 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Towson is 0-5 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 7-4 when it scores at least 61.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Drexel’s Zach Walton has attempted 84 3-pointers and connected on 26.2 percent of them, and is 3 for 16 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Drexel and Towson are the class of the CAA in terms of offensive rebounding. The Dragons are ranked first among conference teams with an offensive rebounding percentage of 33.6, while the Tigers are ranked second with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.5.

