The Citadel, VMI look to end streaks

The Citadel (6-10, 0-5) vs. VMI (5-14, 0-6) Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI looks…

The Citadel (6-10, 0-5) vs. VMI (5-14, 0-6)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI looks to extend The Citadel’s conference losing streak to nine games. The Citadel’s last SoCon win came against the Samford Bulldogs 87-83 on Feb. 23, 2019. VMI has dropped its last seven games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: The Citadel has been fueled by senior leadership this year while VMI has depended on freshmen. For the Bulldogs, seniors Kaelon Harris, Tyson Batiste and Eddie Davis III have collectively scored 35 percent of the team’s points this season. On the other hand, freshmen Travis Evee, Garrett Gilkeson and Kamdyn Curfman have collectively accounted for 47 percent of VMI’s scoring this season.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bulldogs have given up only 80.6 points per game to Southern opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 85.5 per game they gave up against non-conference opponents.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 32.6 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 73.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bulldogs are 0-6 when they score 73 points or fewer and 6-4 when they exceed 73 points. The Keydets are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 77 points and 5-2 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Citadel is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 73.3 percent of its free throws. The Bulldogs are 1-10 when they shoot below 73.3 percent from the line.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat The Citadel offense has averaged 79.2 possessions per game, the second-most in Division I. VMI has not been as uptempo as the Bulldogs and is averaging only 67.7 possessions per game (ranked 277th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.