The Citadel looks to end streak vs Furman

Furman (16-5, 6-2) vs. The Citadel (6-12, 0-7) McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Furman (16-5, 6-2) vs. The Citadel (6-12, 0-7)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks to extend The Citadel’s conference losing streak to 11 games. The Citadel’s last SoCon win came against the Samford Bulldogs 87-83 on Feb. 23, 2019. Furman easily beat Samford by 23 at home in its last outing.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Kaelon Harris, Tyson Batiste and Eddie Davis III have collectively scored 35 percent of The Citadel’s points this season. For Furman, Jordan Lyons, Clay Mounce and Noah Gurley have scored 57 percent of the team’s points this season.LIKEABLE LYONS: Lyons has connected on 33.7 percent of the 163 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 26 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Citadel is 0-7 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 6-5 when it scores at least 74.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Paladins have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. The Citadel has 40 assists on 70 field goals (57.1 percent) across its previous three contests while Furman has assists on 56 of 86 field goals (65.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel as a team has made 10.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.