Texas State looks to extend streak vs UTA

Texas-Arlington (8-12, 4-5) vs. Texas State (12-8, 5-4) Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Texas-Arlington (8-12, 4-5) vs. Texas State (12-8, 5-4)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Texas-Arlington. Texas State’s last Sun Belt loss came against the Troy Trojans 71-63 on Jan. 6. Texas-Arlington won easily 78-58 at Louisiana-Monroe in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas-Arlington has relied heavily on its seniors. David Azore, Brian Warren, Radshad Davis, Jabari Narcis and Jordan Phillips have combined to account for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 82 percent of all Mavericks points over the last five games.

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Mavericks have scored 67 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 65.6 per game they managed against non-conference competition.ACCURATE AZORE: Azore has connected on 39.7 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82.9 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Bobcats are 0-7 when they allow at least 68 points and 12-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 68. The Mavericks are 0-9 when allowing 71 or more points and 8-3 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mavericks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bobcats. Texas State has an assist on 44 of 75 field goals (58.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Texas-Arlington has assists on 51 of 82 field goals (62.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Sun Belt teams. The Bobcats have averaged 22.1 free throws per game this season.

