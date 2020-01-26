Texas Southern looks to extend streak vs UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-15, 2-4) vs. Texas Southern (8-11, 5-1) Health & PE Center, Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-15, 2-4) vs. Texas Southern (8-11, 5-1)

Health & PE Center, Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its fifth straight conference win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Texas Southern’s last SWAC loss came against the Alcorn State Braves 95-80 on Jan. 6. Arkansas-Pine Bluff fell short in a 67-54 game at Prairie View in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Tyrik Armstrong has averaged 14.3 points and 4.5 assists to lead the charge for the Tigers. Complementing Armstrong is Yahuza Rasas, who is maintaining an average of 9.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. The Golden Lions have been led by Markedric Bell, who is averaging 9.5 points and 4.7 rebounds.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Tigers have scored 75.5 points per game and allowed 70.7 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both substantial improvements over the 47.7 points scored and 82.6 points given up per game to non-conference foes.ACCURATE ARMSTRONG: Armstrong has connected on 42.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 2 over his last three games. He’s also made 80.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-6 when they score 63 points or fewer and 8-5 when they exceed 63 points. The Golden Lions are 0-15 when they fail to score more than 60 points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Lions have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Texas Southern has 37 assists on 71 field goals (52.1 percent) across its previous three games while Arkansas-Pine Bluff has assists on 34 of 56 field goals (60.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern has attempted the 19th-most free throws in the country at 23.6 per game. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 17.4 foul shots per game (ranked 205th).

