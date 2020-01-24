Texas Southern looks to extend streak vs MVSU

Mississippi Valley State (2-16, 1-4) vs. Texas Southern (7-11, 4-1) Health & PE Center, Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mississippi Valley State (2-16, 1-4) vs. Texas Southern (7-11, 4-1)

Health & PE Center, Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Mississippi Valley State. In its last five wins against the Delta Devils, Texas Southern has won by an average of 12 points. Mississippi Valley State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 23, 2017, a 103-89 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Tyrik Armstrong, Yahuza Rasas, Bryson Etienne, Chris Baldwin and Justin Hopkins have combined to account for 63 percent of Texas Southern’s scoring this season and 54 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Mississippi Valley State, .

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Tigers have scored 74.6 points per game and allowed 71.4 points per game across five conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 62.1 points scored and 82.6 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Caleb Hunter has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Mississippi Valley State field goals over the last three games. Hunter has accounted for 27 field goals and nine assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-6 when they score 63 points or fewer and 7-5 when they exceed 63 points. The Delta Devils are 0-16 when allowing 73 or more points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Delta Devils. Texas Southern has 33 assists on 67 field goals (49.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Mississippi Valley State has assists on 34 of 76 field goals (44.7 percent) during its past three games.

FREQUENTLY FOULED: Texas Southern has attempted the 20th-most free throws in the nation at 23.1 per game. Mississippi Valley State has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 13.2 foul shots per game (ranked 287th).

