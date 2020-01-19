Texas Southern, Grambling St. meet in conference play

Texas Southern (6-11, 3-1) vs. Grambling State (9-9, 3-2) Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Texas Southern (6-11, 3-1) vs. Grambling State (9-9, 3-2)

Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern pays visit to Grambling State in a SWAC matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Saturday. Texas Southern beat Jackson State by 11 on the road, while Grambling State is coming off of a 64-57 home loss to Prairie View.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Southern has relied heavily on its seniors. Tyrik Armstrong, Yahuza Rasas, Chris Baldwin, Bryson Etienne and Justin Hopkins have collectively accounted for 63 percent of all Tigers scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 48 percent over the last five games.

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: Texas Southern has scored 76.3 points per game and allowed 74 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both substantial improvements over the 67.5 points scored and 82.6 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.ACCURATE ARMSTRONG: Armstrong has connected on 38.7 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 81 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Southern is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 6-4 when scoring at least 69.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: Texas Southern has recently created buckets via assists more often than Texas Southern. Grambling State has 26 assists on 67 field goals (38.8 percent) over its previous three games while Texas Southern has assists on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Grambling State is ranked second among SWAC teams with an average of 74.4 points per game.

