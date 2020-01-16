Texas looks to knock off No. 6 Kansas

No. 6 Kansas (13-3, 3-1) vs. Texas (12-4, 2-2) Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

No. 6 Kansas (13-3, 3-1) vs. Texas (12-4, 2-2)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas looks to give Texas its sixth straight loss to ranked opponents. Texas’ last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks 73-63 on Jan. 29, 2019. Kansas beat Oklahoma by 14 on Tuesday.

LEADING THE WAY: The Jayhawks are led by Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike. Dotson has averaged 16.9 points, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals while Azubuike has put up 12.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. The Longhorns have been led by Matt Coleman III and Courtney Ramey, who are scoring 12.1 and 11.3 per game, respectively.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Jayhawks have allowed only 56.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 62.3 per game they gave up over 11 non-conference games.DOMINANT DEVON: Dotson has connected on 31.3 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 81.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Texas is 9-0 when scoring at least 67 points and 3-4 when falling shy of that total. Kansas is 11-0 when it puts up 71 or more points and 2-3 on the year, otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: Kansas has won its last three road games, scoring 72.3 points, while allowing 53.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas defense has allowed only 60.8 points per game to opponents, which is the 22nd-best mark in the country. The Texas offense has produced just 67.1 points through 16 games (ranked 245th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.