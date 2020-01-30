Texas looks for home win vs Iowa State

Iowa State (9-11, 2-5) vs. Texas (13-7, 3-4) Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa State (9-11, 2-5) vs. Texas (13-7, 3-4)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas looks for its fifth straight win over Iowa State at Frank Erwin Special Events Center. The last victory for the Cyclones at Texas was an 85-77 win on Feb. 21, 2015.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 15 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists to lead the charge for the Cyclones. Rasir Bolton is also a primary contributor, putting up 15.3 points per game. The Longhorns have been led by Matt Coleman III, who is averaging 12.3 points and 4.3 assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Coleman has had his hand in 41 percent of all Texas field goals over the last three games. Coleman has 17 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Iowa State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 9-5 when scoring at least 68.

STREAK STATS: Iowa State has lost its last five road games, scoring 67.2 points, while allowing 76.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas has made 8.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big 12 teams. The Longhorns have averaged 9.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

