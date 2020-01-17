Tennessee looks for road win vs Vandy

Tennessee (10-6, 2-2) vs. Vanderbilt (8-8, 0-3) Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee looks for…

Tennessee (10-6, 2-2) vs. Vanderbilt (8-8, 0-3)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee looks for its third straight win over Vanderbilt at Memorial Gym. Vanderbilt’s last win at home against the Volunteers came on March 1, 2016.

EARLY RISERS: Neither team has been afraid to rely on their freshmen this year. Aaron Nesmith, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dylan Disu have collectively scored 48 percent of Vanderbilt’s points this season. For Tennessee, .

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Saben Lee has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last three games. Lee has accounted for 17 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Vanderbilt is 0-5 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 8-3 when it scores at least 71.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden has attempted 97 3-pointers and connected on 27.8 percent of them, and is 5 of 38 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Tennessee defense has held opponents to just 60.6 points per game, the 19th-lowest in Division I. Vanderbilt has given up an average of 73.2 points through 16 games (ranked 239th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.