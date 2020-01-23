Tennessee faces tough test vs No. 3 Kansas

Tennessee (12-6) vs. No. 3 Kansas (15-3) Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Kansas…

Tennessee (12-6) vs. No. 3 Kansas (15-3)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Kansas presents a tough challenge for Tennessee. Tennessee has won two of its three games against ranked teams this season. Kansas is coming off an 81-60 win over Kansas State in its most recent game.

.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Marcus Garrett has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Kansas field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Tennessee is 9-0 when it puts up 69 or more points and 3-6 when falling short of 69. Kansas is 12-0 when it scores at least 71 points and 3-3 on the year, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Volunteers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Jayhawks. Kansas has an assist on 36 of 80 field goals (45 percent) across its previous three contests while Tennessee has assists on 43 of 74 field goals (58.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas defense has allowed only 60.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Jayhawks 15th among Division I teams. The Tennessee offense has averaged 66.5 points through 18 games (ranked 251st, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.