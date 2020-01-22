Tenn. Tech seeks revenge on Morehead St.

Morehead State (9-10, 3-3) vs. Tennessee Tech (4-15, 1-5) Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Morehead State (9-10, 3-3) vs. Tennessee Tech (4-15, 1-5)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State goes for the season sweep over Tennessee Tech after winning the previous matchup in Morehead. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 4, when the Eagles shot 44.3 percent from the field while holding Tennessee Tech’s shooters to just 40 percent en route to the 83-72 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Morehead State’s Jordan Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Eagles have scored 65.5 points per game against OVC opponents so far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they recorded in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Walker has connected on 25.4 percent of the 114 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also converted 78.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Tennessee Tech is 0-12 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 4-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

COMING UP SHORT: Morehead State has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 59.5 points and allowing 73 points during those contests. Tennessee Tech has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 69 points while giving up 81.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Morehead State has committed a turnover on just 17.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all OVC teams. The Eagles have turned the ball over only 12.2 times per game this season.

