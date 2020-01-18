Teague helps balanced Ball State defeat Miami (Ohio) 71-62

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Tahjai Teague scored 14 points to lead four Ball State players in double figures as the…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Tahjai Teague scored 14 points to lead four Ball State players in double figures as the Cardinals topped Miami (Ohio) 71-62 on Saturday.

Luke Bumbalough and Ishmael El-Amin scored 13 points apiece and Kyle Mallers added 10 points as Ball State (11-7, 4-1 Mid-American Conference), won its fourth consecutive home game.

Nike Sibande had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the RedHawks (8-10, 1-4). Dae Dae Grant added 11 points.

Ball State closed the game on a 5-0 run after Sibande’s 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 34 seconds remaining drew Miami within four points at 66-62. Kani Acree scored in the paint at 2:09, Teague dunked at :34 and Bumbalough made one of two free throws with 15 seconds to go to close out the scoring.

Miami plays Akron at home on Tuesday. Ball State plays at Central Michigan on Jan. 25.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.