TCU puts streak on line vs No. 12 WVU

BOTTOM LINE: TCU looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it battles No. 12 West Virginia. TCU is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. West Virginia has moved up to No. 12 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Oklahoma State and Texas Tech last week.

SAVVY SENIORS: TCU’s Desmond Bane, Jaire Grayer and Edric Dennis Jr. have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 46 percent of all Horned Frogs scoring over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Mountaineers have given up only 51.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 62 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Bane has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all TCU field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 35 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: TCU is a perfect 11-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Horned Frogs are 1-3 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

STREAK STATS: West Virginia has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 78.7 points while giving up 62.

DID YOU KNOW: The TCU defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.5 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Horned Frogs 22nd among Division I teams. West Virginia has turned the ball over on 21.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Mountaineers 302nd, nationally).

