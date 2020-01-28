TCU looks for home win vs Texas

Texas (12-7, 2-4) vs. TCU (13-6, 4-2) Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas (12-7, 2-4) vs. TCU (13-6, 4-2)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU looks for its fifth straight win over Texas at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The last victory for the Longhorns at TCU was a 59-54 win on Feb. 4, 2014.

SUPER SENIORS: TCU’s Desmond Bane, Edric Dennis Jr. and Jaire Grayer have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Horned Frogs points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Bane has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all TCU field goals over the last five games. Bane has 28 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

BLOCK PARTY: Texas is 6-0 when it blocks at least six opposing shots and 6-7 when it falls shy of that mark. TCU is 12-0 when blocking four or more shots and 1-6 this year, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Horned Frogs are 12-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 1-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Longhorns are 6-0 when the team blocks at least six shots and 6-7 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas and TCU are the class of the Big 12 when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Longhorns are ranked second in the conference with 8.6 3-pointers made per game this season while the Horned Frogs are ranked first with 9.3 per game.

