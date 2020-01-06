TCU, Kansas State meet in conference play

TCU (10-3, 1-0) vs. Kansas State (7-6, 0-1) Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: TCU…

TCU (10-3, 1-0) vs. Kansas State (7-6, 0-1)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU pays visit to Kansas State in a Big 12 matchup. Each team last saw action this past Saturday. TCU needed overtime to beat Iowa State by two points at home, while Kansas State fell to Oklahoma on the road, 66-61.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Xavier Sneed, Cartier Diarra and Makol Mawien have collectively accounted for 53 percent of Kansas State’s scoring this season. For TCU, Desmond Bane, Edric Dennis Jr. and Jaire Grayer have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Diarra has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Kansas State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Wildcats are 5-0 when they score at least 67 points and 2-6 when they fall shy of that total. The Horned Frogs are 9-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 1-3 when they fall short of that total.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Horned Frogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wildcats. Kansas State has 38 assists on 63 field goals (60.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while TCU has assists on 57 of 82 field goals (69.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The TCU defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Horned Frogs 19th among Division I teams. Kansas State has turned the ball over on 20.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Wildcats 268th, nationally).

