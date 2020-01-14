Syracuse looks for home win vs BC

Boston College (9-7, 3-2) vs. Syracuse (9-7, 2-3) Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse…

Boston College (9-7, 3-2) vs. Syracuse (9-7, 2-3)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse looks for its sixth straight win over Boston College at Carrier Dome. The last victory for the Eagles at Syracuse was a 62-59 win on Feb. 19, 2014.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Boston College’s Steffon Mitchell, Jay Heath and CJ Felder have collectively accounted for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 39 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Elijah Hughes has directly created 43 percent of all Syracuse field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has 32 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Orange have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Syracuse has an assist on 37 of 74 field goals (50 percent) across its past three outings while Boston College has assists on 23 of 59 field goals (39 percent) during its past three games.

FOOT OFF THE GAS: Boston College’s defense has forced 16.6 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 13.3 turnovers over its last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

