Stony Brook looks to extend streak vs Maine

Stony Brook (9-6, 0-0) vs. Maine (4-10, 0-0)

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook looks for its 17th straight win in the head-to-head series over Maine. Stony Brook has won by an average of 16 points in its last 16 wins over the Black Bears. Maine’s last win in the series came on Jan. 16, 2010, a 67-61 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Maine’s Andrew Fleming, Sergio El Darwich and Nedeljko Prijovic have collectively accounted for 57 percent of all Black Bears points this season, though that trio’s production has fallen to 36 percent over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Elijah Olaniyi has accounted for 40 percent of all Stony Brook field goals over the last three games. Olaniyi has 18 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Maine is 0-10 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 4-0 when it scores at least 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Black Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Seawolves. Maine has an assist on 34 of 67 field goals (50.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Stony Brook has assists on 31 of 70 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook is rated first among America East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.1 percent. The Seawolves have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game.

