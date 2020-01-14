Stony Brook looks for road win vs Hartford

Stony Brook (12-6, 3-0) vs. Hartford (9-8, 2-0) Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stony Brook (12-6, 3-0) vs. Hartford (9-8, 2-0)

Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook looks for its sixth straight win over Hartford at Chase Family Arena. Hartford’s last win at home against the Seawolves came on Feb. 10, 2013.

SAVVY SENIORS: Hartford’s Malik Ellison, Hunter Marks and Traci Carter have collectively accounted for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.EFFICIENT ELIJAH: Elijah Olaniyi has connected on 37.9 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 69.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Stony Brook is a perfect 6-0 when it turns the ball over 14 times or fewer. The Seawolves are 6-6 when they record more than 14 turnovers. Hartford has forced 13.8 turnovers per game overall this year and 12.3 per game over its last three.

STREAK STATS: Stony Brook has won its last three road games, scoring 77 points and allowing 67.7 points during those contests. Hartford has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 70.7 points while giving up 63.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook as a collective unit has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among America East teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.