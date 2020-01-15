Stewart, Washington host Oregon State

Oregon State (12-4, 2-2) vs. Washington (11-6, 1-3) Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards…

Oregon State (12-4, 2-2) vs. Washington (11-6, 1-3)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Tres Tinkle and Oregon State will go up against Isaiah Stewart and Washington. The senior Tinkle has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.8 over his last five games. Stewart, a freshman, is averaging 16.8 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: Washington’s Stewart has averaged 18.2 points and 8.6 rebounds while Jaden McDaniels has put up 13.5 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Beavers, Tinkle has averaged 19.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Ethan Thompson has put up 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Huskies have allowed only 57 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 64.6 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Thompson has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last three games. Thompson has accounted for 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Beavers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Huskies. Washington has an assist on 28 of 65 field goals (43.1 percent) across its previous three contests while Oregon State has assists on 45 of 77 field goals (58.4 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Oregon State offense has turned the ball over on 16.4 percent of its possessions, the 24th-best mark in Division I. 21.5 percent of all Washington possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Huskies are ranked 296th, nationally).

