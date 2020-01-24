Stansberry, Hawaii host UC Davis

UC Davis (8-12, 2-2) vs. Hawaii (12-6, 3-1) Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior…

UC Davis (8-12, 2-2) vs. Hawaii (12-6, 3-1)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Joe Mooney and UC Davis will face Eddie Stansberry and Hawaii. Mooney has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 11.2 over his last five games. Stansberry is averaging 16 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: UC Davis’ Mooney, Stefan Gonzalez and Matt Neufeld have combined to score 47 percent of all Aggies scoring this season, although that trio’s output has decreased to 37 percent over the last five games.

BIG WEST BOOST: The Aggies have scored 71 points per game across four conference games. That’s an improvement from the 67.2 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ezra Manjon has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all UC Davis field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 23 field goals and nine assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UC Davis is 0-5 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. Hawaii is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points.

STREAK SCORING: Hawaii has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.3 points while giving up 58.3.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis as a collective unit has made 7.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big West teams. The Aggies have averaged 9.4 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

